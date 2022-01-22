List: Stateline communities declare snow emergencies ahead of multiple rounds of snow

(WREX) — As multiple quick rounds of snow take their aim for the Stateline, multiple municipalities are getting ready by declaring snow emergencies.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our Illinois counties, beginning Saturday night and lasting until early Sunday morning.
Here's who has declared snow emergencies as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday:
Cherry Valley
- When: Beginning 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 until all streets cleared.
- What: No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.
Freeport
- When: 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
- What: All vehicles must be parked on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days and on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days. Residents with sidewalks on their property must clear snow from the walkway within 12 hours after the snow stops.
Machesney Park
- When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 until roadways cleared.
- What: No vehicles can park or stand on any road, highway, roadway shoulder, ditch or any other property used, or which could be used, as a roadway within the village until such road or highway has been completely cleared of snow. It is illegal to deliberately place snow from any private property, driveway or parking lot on any public rights-of-way, street or sidewalk.
Poplar Grove
- When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 until all roadways cleared.
- What: All vehicles must be moved off of village roadways until the snow emergency is declared over.
We will continue to update this list as it becomes necessary.