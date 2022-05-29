List: Memorial Day parades stepping off across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Monday

(WREX) — As we honor the members of the military who gave their lives for our country, multiple communities in the area are having celebrations and commemorations of those who served in the military.
Here's a list of everything you need to know if you are heading out to any Memorial Day events Monday.
Rockford
Rockford's annual Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9 a.m., beginning at 7th St. and 6th Ave. The parade will go north on 7th St., turning left to go west on E. State St.
The parade will cross the Rock River and turn right onto Wyman St., ending at the Veterans Memorial Hall for a ceremony to honor veterans.
The City reminds parade-goers that road closures will be in place beginning at 8 a.m. Drivers are advised to be careful while driving through or near the parade zone Monday.
Rockton
The Village of Rockton's Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Blackhawk Blvd. on the bridge over the Rock River, laying a wreath to commemorate those who did not return home from battle.
The parade will head north on Blackhawk Blvd., stopping for a ceremony at the Rockton Township cemetery.
After turning left onto Main St., the parade will turn right on to N. Center St. The parade continues on N. Center St., turning left at Rockton Rd. The parade will turn right onto West St., ending at the Rockton Cemetery.
The parade is organized by the Rockton American Legion Post #332.
Beloit/South Beloit
This year, Beloit and South Beloit are joining together to host a parade across both Illinois and Wisconsin.
The parade will step off at 9 a.m. in South Beloit on Blackhawk Blvd. near Winnebago Ave., continuing across the state line north onto State St. in Beloit.
The parade will turn right onto E. Grand Ave., ending near Horace White Park.
Police say all cars must be removed from the parade route by 5 a.m. Monday.
Woodstock
The City of Woodstock's Memorial Day festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremony honoring veterans in the Woodstock Square.
The parade will follow the ceremony at around 11 a.m., beginning on Dean St. through the Square and out on Jackson St.
The parade will continue west on Jackson St., turning right on Oakland St., and turning right again and ending on Judd St.
Everyone is encouraged to Stroll the Square and support the local small businesses before and after the ceremonies.
Janesville
Janesville's Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.
The parade will begin on W. Milwaukee St., turning left onto N. Main St., ending at the Veterans Plaza in Traxler Park with a ceremony, featuring speaker Casey Barclay Knuepple, a Gold Star mother, and an address from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.
The parade will also feature the bands from Parker and Craig High Schools as well as various veterans units and members of the National Guard. The route will stop at the Doughboy statue and on the bridge over the Rock River to place wreaths and present rifle salutes.
The Janesville Patriotic Society has organized the city's Memorial Day events in memory of the men and women who lost their lives in service.
Pecatonica
Pecatonica's long-running Memorial Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m., beginning at 7th St. and Main St., near Pecatonica Middle School.
The parade, the second largest in the state of Illinois, will follow Main St. north from the middle school to 1st St., passing the reviewing stand near 4th St.