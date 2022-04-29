Life-saving tourniquets donated to Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- 300 CAT generation 7 tourniquets and 200 Israeli bandages have been donated by OSF HealthCare to the Rockford Police Department.
The new equipment will be added to first-aid kits in each police squad car.
“Through my training I knew that massive hemorrhage is the number one killer of any person suffering from a trauma,” said Brad Lauer, a Rockford Police Department officer trainer.
“Using a tourniquet or Israeli bandage in the appropriate fashion to stop the bleed can, simply put, save lives.”
The donation was made possible by the OSF HealthCare Foundation and a donor, Christina Akely, in honor of her late husband, Jay, who worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
“The OSF HealthCare Foundation and Mrs. Akely saw the need the Rockford Police Department had and we were happy to lend our support,” said Ryan Duvall, director of development for the foundation.
“This benefits not only the men and women of the Rockford Police Department, but the community during emergency situations.”