Less Humid Thursday leads to a comfortable end of the week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A warm day is ahead for the Stateline; we do see relief from the humidity today and into the first half of the weekend. Hot and humid conditions return.
Comfortable weather returns:
After a rather stormy night the Stateline is finally seeing some relief. We woke up with temperatures in the upper 60's and low 70's. Temperatures will warm into the 90's today with dew points in the upper 50's to low 60's, quite refreshing after such an oppressive weather week.
Tonight, kicks off Old Settlers Days and the weather looks to be cooperative, make sure you grab the bug spray and a light jacket as temperatures drop into the 60's with clear skies.
High pressure influences our weather for Friday and will bring pleasant sunny weather with it. Temperatures will be rather comfortable in the mid 80's for the day and drop back into the low 50's for the evening.
Weekend Weather:
The first half of the weekend remains pleasant as the high pressure shifts eastward. Dry and cool air moves in for Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's across the Stateline.
Hot and humid weather slowly returns for the start of the work week, Sunday sees sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, dew points start to rise into the upper 50's by the afternoon bringing back some sticky conditions.
Looking ahead:
Similar to this past week there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Monday, before hot and humid conditions return with temperatures in the 90's and dew points in the upper 60s.
Another chance of showers and storms occur for mid-week as a cold front move into the area.
