Leak at Viking Chemical contained, Rockford Fire crews remain on scene

UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m., the City of Rockford reports that the leak is now contained. Fire crews will remain on scene.
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Fire is on scene of a leak at Viking Chemical.
The company is located at 1827 18th Ave.
LEAK AT VIKING CHEMICAL: Rockford Fire is on the scene of a leak at Viking Chemical. We’re working to contain the leak and encouraging traffic to avoid the area until further notice.— City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) August 9, 2023
According to City of Rockford officials, crews are working to contain the leak and encouraging traffic to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story and we will update with new information once it becomes available.