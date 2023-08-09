Leak at Viking Chemical contained, Rockford Fire crews remain on scene

UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m., the City of Rockford reports that the leak is now contained. Fire crews will remain on scene.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Fire is on scene of a leak at Viking Chemical.

The company is located at 1827 18th Ave.

According to City of Rockford officials, crews are working to contain the leak and encouraging traffic to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update with new information once it becomes available.