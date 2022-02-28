'Law & Order' series temporarily moving timeslots on 13 WREX

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois High School Association's state basketball tournaments start airing on 13 WREX this weekend!
Under the new format, games will be airing Thursday, Friday and Saturday for two weeks. This week (March 3-March 5) will be the girls finals from Illinois State University's Red Bird Arena in Normal, Illinois. Then the boys finals will be played (March 10-March 12) from the State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.
Games start at 10 a.m. and will be played throughout the day Thursday and Friday on both 13 WREX (13.1) and on ME TV (13.3)(check local listings for games). Games start airing at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Because of the IHSA basketball games, 13 WREX is temporarily moving programming that is regularly scheduled to air on Thursday's and Friday's.
This means new episodes of Law and Order, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Law and Order: Organized Crime that are supposed to air Thursday night will be airing from 1 a.m.-4 a.m. Friday morning.
Programming that normally airs Friday night like The Blacklist and Dateline will be airing from 1 a.m.-4 a.m. Saturday morning.
All of the shows will resume in their regular time slot in the week of March 14.