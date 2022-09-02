Law Officials Gives Tips on How To Stay Safe During Labor Day Weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Certain laws were set in place when it comes to being out on the water for Labor Day weekend, and to keep people safe, more police will be patrolling popular rivers to help prevent accidents.
Some things that we have seen in the past is people sitting on the front of the boat with their feet dangling out the front and then doing it on the back, said Jeff Chewe, from Winnebago Sheriff Police Department.
"It wouldn't take much to get under the boat and maybe getting hit my the propeller so that's one thing that we see a lot."
If people want to get out in the water for a swim, having a life jacket would be the best way to prevent injuries or a tragic event.
One popular place for boating is the Rock River.
As boaters are enjoying themselves, river patrols will be in full effect even adding a extra day on Monday. Some procedures to follow include what to do when in the boat, things necessary to have and ways to stay protected during the weekend.
"Make sure anyone under the age of 13 is wearing a life preserver, make sure you have a throwable life cushion, make sure you have a fire extinguisher and if there is drinking in the boat make sure you are doing so responsibly."
Patrolling for police is usually noon to eight.. but those hours may change over the weekend.