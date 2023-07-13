LATEST: Tornadoes touch down across Chicagoland area Wednesday, here's a look at the damage

CHICAGO — Severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, caused damage across parts of northeastern Illinois, including the Chicago metropolitan area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed several tornadoes Wednesday across northeastern Illinois, including in Kane, DuPage, and Cook Counties.

Survey teams of meteorologists, engineers, and emergency managers are combing through the damage Thursday, assessing where tornadoes touched down and how strong they were as they struck.

The NWS on Thursday confirmed at least two tornadoes struck the city of Elgin. One was an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, the other an EF-0 with maximum winds of 85 mph.

Survey crews also determined that a confirmed tornado in parts of DuPage and Cook Counties was an EF-1 with winds near 110 mph. According to NWS meteorologists, the tornado touched down near Burr Ridge in northeast DuPage County, cutting a path into southwestern Cook County, eventually lifting near Stickney.

This tornado, according to reports from WMAQ-TV and the NWS, could be seen from Midway Airport in Chicago. At one point, NWS radar confirmed debris was lofted, likely in areas south of Oak Park near Stickney and Berwyn.

At the time, the National Weather Service determined that "considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles" was possible.

Survey crews said Thursday that several homes saw mostly minor damage, but several businesses along the tornado's path suffered "significant damage." Significant tree damage was also noted throughout the nine-mile path.

Further information about these tornadoes, including the length and width of the tornadoes' paths, will come later Thursday, according to officials at the NWS in Chicago.

More details about other tornadoes across northeastern Illinois will come in the next few days. The National Weather Service says survey teams will be assessing reported damage, potentially all from tornadoes, in Boone County near Poplar Grove, as well as in additional spots in McHenry, Kane, Kendall, DuPage, and Cook Counties.

Video on social media shows several apparent tornadoes touching down in the Elgin, South Elgin, and Campton Hills areas. At this time, only two tornadoes have been confirmed in the Elgin tornado, but more surveys are being conducted.

Initial reports relayed by the National Weather Service indicate there could have been multiple tornadoes touching down at the same time across northern Kane County Wednesday.

Damage was also reported in McHenry County near Huntley, including tree damage and damage to homes. The NWS has not confirmed a tornado in this area, but a Tornado Warning was in effect at that time and rotation was evident on radar.

No injuries or fatalities were reported across northeastern Illinois due to Wednesday's severe weather, according to all reports from emergency management and local officials.

The National Weather Service in Chicago is continuing to get new information about Wednesday's severe weather. More information will be released at later times.

This article will be updated as 13 WREX continues to monitor the latest as the cleanup from Wednesday's severe weather continues.