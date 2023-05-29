 Skip to main content
Late spring heat wave hits this week

Temperatures jump upward and stay hot into next week, with few chances for rain to cool us off

We may see the first 90-degree days of the year, as hot summer weather settles in for better part of the next week.

The remainder of Memorial Day stays dry and warm. After an evening in the 80s, temperatures slip down into the middle 50s with partly cloudy weather overnight.

Tuesday gets the heat to move in right away. Temperatures jump about 5 degrees, placing highs right on or a degree away from 90 degrees. Thankfully, the air remains dry so we won't have to worry about any added mugginess. Look for a mostly sunny yet hazy sky to round out conditions.

Wednesday through Friday features essentially the same kind of weather. Temperatures may sneak into the low 90s for a day or two, with mostly sunny weather.

There is a very low chance for spotty showers and storms those days. Most spots end up staying dry, however, since these showers are widely isolated. If showers do bubble up, they'll do so mainly in the afternoon.

The heat keeps going this weekend with temperatures remaining around 90 degrees. Mainly sunny weather keeps rolling. The hotter weather may not relax until the middle of next week.

