Last week's weather repeats with more dangerous Tuesday heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's a sense of déjà vu in the air, as we see dangerously hot conditions near 100 degrees for the second Tuesday in a row. A similar weather pattern is likely for the rest of the week.
Hot through Tuesday:
After a brief break over the weekend, temperatures jumped back into the 90s Monday, with the brunt of the heat coming tomorrow. The rest of today remains very warm and in the 80s to 90s this evening, then the upper 60s overnight. The weather remains clear and quiet through this time.
Tuesday, just like last week, jumps into the upper 90s. Mainly locations end up a degree or two short of 100 degrees. Tuesday's record, in fact, is 100 degrees set in 1988.
Again, very similar to last Tuesday, high humidity adds to the heat. The heat index hits 105 degrees or hotter through the afternoon. Continue to drink lot of water and take it very easy in the heat. Heat Advisories will be in effect from the National Weather Service to highlight where the dangerous heat set up. This includes much of our area, minus McHenry and DeKalb counties.
A cold front comes through late Tuesday evening. This may be too late for strong to severe storms, but if the timing is right, a few of those could erupt as the weather cools off. We are currently at a 1 out of 5 on the severe risk scale, with a storm or two possibly hitting severe strength.
Slightly cooler:
The rest of the week remains very warm, but not in record territory. We also get a break on the muggy air too.
Wednesday stays sunny, with highs back down in the upper 80s. The much drier air makes more a much more comfortable heat to enjoy. We see a repeat of this on Thursday.
Friday and Saturday stay at 90 degrees, with the humidity creeping up a little. Isolated showers and storms may be possible between the two days.
Sunday and beyond slowly cool off, with the 70s returning by early next week.