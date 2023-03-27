Last week of March brings everything from snow to thunderstorms

With a quiet start, the last week of March brings some sunshine, snow, and even thunderstorms as temperatures jump by Friday.
The afternoon will feature some cloud cover mixed in with sunshine as temperatures reach for the middle 40's. Dry weather will stay us through Tuesday as well with temperatures slightly warmer, potentially breaking into the lower 50's.
A cold front will move through into Wednesday morning bringing us chance for snow showers. Snow is possible between 7 a.m. to noon. likely impacting the morning commute. Parts of our area may see a quick inch accumulate.
Stay tuned to the forecast as we'll learn more closer to Wednesday.
Mild air begins to move in shortly after bringing the low to middle 50's by Thursday. Rain showers are also expected to accompany the warmer weather as showers move in late Thursday into Friday morning.
Friday's temperature leap into the lower 60's as chances for thunderstorms move in. We may see stronger storms along with stronger wind gusts.
The weekend stays dry with temperatures warming up by Sunday as sunshine dominates.