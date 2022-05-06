 Skip to main content
Last day with rain before sunshine and warmer temperatures return

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday is off to a soggy start as showers move through before sunny and warmer days return for the weekend.

Rainy end:

The week wraps up on a rainy note with showers moving through early this morning. The first half of our day will feature periods of rain, pockets of heavier rain are also possible. This activity will follow us into the afternoon showers will become lighter in nature before completely exiting into the evening hours. 

Temperatures will stay cooler as we'll only make it into the middle to upper 50's by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will also set in with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the northeast. 

As showers exit later this evening, cloud cover will also begin to decrease as we'll be left with mostly clear skies into early Saturday morning before sunshine takes over. 

Weekend:

weekend preview.png

Sunshine returns for Saturday as temperatures will climb back into the middle to upper 60's. Conditions will stay dry with a light breeze. Winds may gust up to 15 miles per hour, out of the east northeast. 

Saturday night will bring temperatures into the middle 40's with mostly clear skies. Cloud cover will slowly build in early into Sunday. 

Mother's Day will feature more mostly cloudy skies with a low chance for rain. Most of the day will stay dry as temperatures will get close to breaking 70 degrees into the afternoon. 

Winds will increase with gusts up to 30 miles per hour into the afternoon. Cloud cover will slowly exit overnight before sunshine returns for Monday. 

Next week:

big weather changes.png

Spring will last through the weekend before we take a leap into summer as temperatures soar into the second week of May.

Summer-like weather quickly returns with temperatures climbing into the 80's starting Monday. Sunshine will dominate through most of the week as forecast highs will get close to breaking into the lower 90's for both Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The end of the week, lower 80's will return as we still stay warm and well above average with dry conditions remaining. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

