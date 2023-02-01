 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Las Vegas man charged after stabbing on 22nd Avenue in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
STABBING
By Evan Leake

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 26-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada resident was charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery after allegedly stabbing a woman on 22nd Avenue in Rockford.

26-Year-Old Stillman Cunningham was charged after officers responded to a call in the 900 block of 22nd avenue where a woman was reportedly stabbed.

According to a release from Rockford Police, the woman was taken to a local hospital by car with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect ran.

Using a K9 track, Rockford police was able to locate Cunningham in the 300 block of Peoples Avenue where he then threw a large knife before being taken into custody.

According to police, Cunningham and the 25-year-old woman who was stabbed knew each other.

The woman remains in critical condition but is stable according to the release.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you