Larsen's emotional two goal game lifts Stillman Valley to Regional Title

STILLMAN VALLEY, IL — It's been an emotional, yet eventful, 24 hours for Sigrid Larsen and her family.
Friday night, the foreign exchange student from Norway embraced her family as they returned to the United States, in hopes to see their daughter play.
They got that wish on Saturday as Larsen and her Stillman Valley Cardinals took on Winnebago in the IHSA Girls 1A Regional Championship at Stillman Valley.
After the Lady Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first half, a penalty kick was awarded to the Lady Cardinals and allowed Larsen to get her first goal of the game with 3:35 left in the first half, tying the game at one going into the half.
However, if it wasn't Larsen, it was Larson, doing the work for the Lady Cardinals as Sophomore Zoe Larson netted the go-ahead goal with 23:55 left.
It was Sigrid's turn yet again as a goal off a throw-in would give Larsen her second goal of the game and seal the deal for the Lady Cardinals with a 3-1 win and a Regional Title.
She shared a moment of embrace with her father after a team celebration and says last Wednesday's game meant just as much to her, because it meant her parents would be here for this moment.
"I was really hoping we would win Wednesday so they could see me play, we made it they're here and it feels awesome."
Lady Cardinals Coach Erin McMaster says they hit the jackpot with an athlete like Sigrid.
"She's very very skilled and she's versatile, fast and honestly we waited for her to break out all year," she said.
As for their next opponent, Stillman Valley now moves on to the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional and play Indian Creek, a team that the Lady Cardinals were supposed to play but due to snow was cancelled, on Wednesday.
"It will be a tough matchup for us but we're excited to be there and see what we have," McMaster said.
"We will be ready to go and we're excited for the opportunity."