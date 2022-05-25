Largest Ornate Box Turtle research study conducted in Nachusa Grasslands

FRANKLIN GROVE -- In Northwestern Illinois near Franklin Grove, there sits 4,000 acres of the Nachusa Grasslands.
On Wednesday, May 18, The Chicago Zoological Society led a team of University of Illinois Veterinary students and veterinarians in the continuation of a box turtle study 16 years in the making.
The health survey furthers the conservation efforts to save the state-threated ornate box turtle species (one of only two species of box turtles in Illinois) which have experienced not only habitat destruction and sharp population rate decline due to human intrusion.
A small group of specifically-trained Boykin spaniel dogs accompanied the team to sniff out turtles.
These appropriately-called "turtle dogs" are owned by John Rucker, who trains the spaniels specifically to help with the turtle conservation effort.
The four-legged volunteers can sniff out about 2.5 turtles per search hour, compared to the 1 turtle a biologist could find in 4 to 5 hours of searching.
On Wednesday, the "turtle dogs" found 15 live turtles, including one young turtle presumed to be about 2 to 3 years old.
Once the turtles were brought back to the scientists, the group tested the turtles for anemia, immune status, electrolytes, kidney and liver function, and specific diseases.
One such disease that the tests look for is ranavirus, an infectious disease that can cause outbreaks and death in a variety of reptile species across our nation.
Since the project started up in 2006, data has been collected in approximately 500 ornate box turtles and 3,500 eastern box turtles throughout Illinois and Tennessee.
Ornate box turtles measure about 4 to 5-inches long and normally have a domed, dark brown top shell with short yellow lines and dashes radiating from the center of each shell segment.
This health data has influenced state legislation, providing evidence to ban turtle races across Illinois due to its negative effects on the reptiles while also