Large fire reported at Freeport business Wednesday

FREEPORT (WREX) — Emergency crews are fighting a large fire at the Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Ave. in Freeport.
Video from a 13 WREX crew at the scene shows a large fire coming out of the building with a very large plume of smoke visible from miles away.
As of 6:30 p.m., a large fire is still visible as smoke continues to rise over the building.
Firefighters from multiple agencies across northern Illinois have responded to the fire. It is not immediately clear what is burning inside the building.
No additional information has yet been made immediately available by authorities.
This is a breaking story. 13 WREX will update this story with new developments as they become available.