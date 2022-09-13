Large emergency response to house explosion in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — 13 WREX has just learned of a massive explosion in Freeport near Business 20 Tuesday night.
Authorities at the scene tell 13 WREX that a house exploded near the 4100 block of W. Business 20 at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pictures of the explosion and resulting fire were taken by a viewer who was near the scene. They say the explosion could be felt from miles away.
Stephenson County officials say Business 20 West of Lily Creek Rd. to Ayp Rd. is closed until further notice due to the fire.
13 WREX has multiple crews at or on their way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.