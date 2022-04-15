Landfill operator calls for change following litter and trash incident

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The operator of the Winnebago Landfill responded to 13 Investigates following public concern, showing fields and roads directly east of the property, covered with litter and trash.
In video obtained by 13 Investigates, plastic bags can be seen covering a piece of property south of Baxter Road.
The manager for the landfill, Lacy Ballard, says high winds the Stateline experienced on Thursday are responsible for the issue.
As the winds increased throughout the day, employees apparently used portable fences to help catch blowing debris, but the situation - according to Ballard - became "out of control."
Ballard tells 13 Investigates all of the litter was within the permitted footprint and not on any public property.
She added, crews will continue cleaning up the area over the weekend and into next week.
Ballard says the Landfill deploys hundreds of thousands of dollars of prevention methods and labor to collect litter from surrounding fences and surrounding areas, but there is no "silver bullet" solution.
"Long term, I support any combination of legislative action, consumer habit changes, and industry stewardship that reduces or eliminates the single use bags, and thin film packaging," Ballard said to 13 Investigates. "The landfills are not the source of the waste that blows around, we manage the waste that society creates and much of the waste could be minimized over time with joint efforts to have less of these types of waste in the overall waste shed."
Ballard adds additional permanent fencing has been ordered but cold and wet weather has delayed their installation.