Lake Geneva Ice Castles open this weekend

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WREX) — The Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Ice Castles said ice artisans have worked around the clock to get the attraction at Geneva National Resort & Club ready for the grand opening. The interactive experience will include ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.
New this season, guests can get a horse-drawn sleigh to the attraction.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at noon. CLICK HERE to learn more about the ice castles, located at 812 Wrigley Dr., Lake Geneva.