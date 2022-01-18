 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open this weekend

  • 0
Ice Castle.jpg

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open soon

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WREX) — The Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Ice Castles said ice artisans have worked around the clock to get the attraction at Geneva National Resort & Club ready for the grand opening. The interactive experience will include ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

New this season, guests can get a horse-drawn sleigh to the attraction.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at noon. CLICK HERE to learn more about the ice castles, located at 812 Wrigley Dr., Lake Geneva.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com.

Tags

Content Manager/Executive Producer

Breane Lyga joined 13 WREX as an evening news producer in December 2015. She was the assignment editor from 2017 to 2019, before becoming content manager and executive producer. Tips? Email blyga@wrex.com.

Recommended for you