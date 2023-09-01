Labor Day weekend brings summer heat wave

After a fall like week, summer looks like it is not finished yet as the heat dome returns to the Stateline for the Labor Day weekend.
Overnight, temperatures will tumble into the 50s under mostly, if not completely, clear skies. It will be slightly warmer than the last few nights as southwesterly winds push in a heat dome, ushering in a toasty holiday weekend.
Saturday sees temperatures soaring back into the upper 80s, with some spots potentially breaking into the 90s, especially farther south and west. Temps continue to climb on Sunday, getting into the low-to-mid 90s, but thankfully there is not as much humidity in the air to make things feel too oppressive.
Winds this weekend will be a bit breezy, especially in the afternoon hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts of up to 30 mph out of the southwest are possible, so make sure to hang on to any loose objects outside as you make your holiday weekend plans.
Humidity creeps back in for Labor Day itself on Monday, so the holiday may feel a little muggier. Temperatures in the middle 90s will feel more like the upper 90s and close to 100 in some spots.
A cold front will approach the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, ushering in our first chances for showers and thunderstorms for quite some time in the Stateline. It will also bring in more seasonable temperatures that look to last for the rest of the week.