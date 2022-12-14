Kramer returns to sidelines to lead Aquin

FREEPORT (WREX) — Aquin will have a familiar face guiding the football program next year. The Bulldogs named Todd Kramer the new football coach, replacing Bill Shepard.
Kramer previously coached the Aquin football team from 2009-'14. He tallied a 48-16 record with a conference title and six straight playoff appearances in that stretch, including a state semifinal appearance in 2011. Now, Aquin plays in the 8-Man football ranks.
Kramer is also Aquin's athletic director and head baseball coach. He's coached the Bulldog baseball team for 20 years.
In a statement, Kramer said the following:
"I am extremely excited to have another opportunity to guide the Aquin football program, and to bring with me the rich football tradition that I was a part of during those 17 years as an Aquin football coach. The relationships and experiences with those coaches and players during that time is what made me the coach that I am today. They showed me the true meaning that tradition never graduates. Those traditions are to hold every player to the highest standard on the field and in the classroom. To instill in them the mentality of hard work, discipline, and focusing on doing the little things to achieve the pillars of success. If I can install these core values into these young athletes, then these athletes will be winners on the field and off the field regardless of their win-loss record. I will also hold the coaches and myself to these high standards to make sure every player is properly prepared for the upcoming seasons.
To the Aquin fans, community members, and past athletes: The one thing I can promise to you is that the “Aquin Tradition Will Be Back”. Our players will be hard working, disciplined, and fundamentally sound.. Those are things that will not be negotiable. We will demand those things and if they can't give us that, it will be the next person up. I want our community to know that they will be proud of these young men, who will have amazing character, and will represent our community well.
To my wife Amy, I want to thank you for always being there for me, and for supporting me as I start this new coaching journey. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for you.
As I said before, I’m very excited to be part of the Aquin football program again and can’t wait to start living the Aquin football tradition again. Aquin is truly a special place and I am blessed to be a part of this great community!
Thank you and Go Dawgs!!"