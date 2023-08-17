Knights, Tolon look to improve in second year as Head Coach

ROCKFORD — The Auburn Knights struggled last season winning only three games in Head Coach Willie Tolon's first season, but after getting a full offseason with his team, the confidence is high going into a week one battle against Harlem.
The Knights host Harlem on week one this season after traveling to Machesney Park last year.
The Huskies took down the Knights 21-12 in the season opener.
Tolon says so far this season has been a mix of fun and serious football, but knows that's the joys of football.
"You see the kids out here playing around," he says.
"I don't mind them playing around as long as they lock in when it's time to get here."
He says replacing key seniors this year will be a challenge, but loves the group he has right now.
"t's hard to replace a Daveyon those guys like that," he said.
"But the guys are coming up. They're ready. They played with them."
One of the returning players is Terry Horton, an offensive weapon for the Knights.
He says having a coach who is all about his players like Tolon, it makes their team that much better.
"He takes everything so serious, even the small things," Horton said.
"It can be like very small, just like not being here. He'd be like, 'I'll come pick you up here' take off his time how to other coaches come teach us stuff so he can go pick up our kids so we can come to the field to have fun."
Tolon says he is looking forward to getting back out on the field.
"I'm waiting to see what kind of team I have," he said.
"That first game will tell it for this point."
Auburn and Harlem go at it on Friday, August 25th at 7:00 at Auburn High School.