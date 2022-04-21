KNIB looking for volunteers for Great American Cleanup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization is looking for some help cleaning up the Rockford area.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful says they are looking for volunteers for the Great American Cleanup that will be going through Winnebago County on Saturday, April 30th.
KNIB says that registered volunteers will be given vests, litter grabbers, gloves, and yellow trash bags to pick up litter in designated areas in Rockford and surrounding areas.
Volunteers can pick a general area that they want to help clean up and will be assigned to a site near their area to pick up their supplies.
KNIB says the yellow trash bags will be left out to be picked up by Advanced Disposal.
The deadline to register for the Great American Cleanup is Saturday, April 23. Information on how to register is available from the KNIB.