Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden announced their annual Garden Fair Weekend

Rockford, Il. — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden is hosting their annual Garden Fair next weekend June 3rd and 4th.
Garden Fair Weekend will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday June 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday June 4. Community members will experience a wide variety of plants, flowers, garden décor and art vendors to shop while listening to live music performances in the Fountain Garden and exploring the grounds at Klehm.
Tickets are $8 presale or $10 at the gate, with Klehm members and children under 12 attending for free.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food truck vendors, including:
- Cantina Taco (tacos)
- Pizza Fresca (woodfired pizza and gelato)
- Prairie Street Brewing Co. (locally brewed beer)
- Quixotic Bakery (cookies, brownies, cakes and sweet treats)
- Sizz N Fizz (smash burgers, chicken nuggets, cheese curds, waffle fries)
- The Vintage Goose (mobile barista and baked goods)
Presale tickets are available at Klehm’s Visitors Center and at the following retail garden locations throughout Rockford:
- Didier Greenhouses – 4601 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102
- Gensler Gardens
- Loves Park – 102 Orth Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111
- Davis Junction – 8631 11th St, David Junction, IL 61020
- The Landscape Connection – 4472 W. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61109
- Meridian Nursery – 7219 Cunningham Rd, Rockford, IL 61102
- Pepper Creek Greenhouse and Gifts – 7295 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61112
- Village Green Home And Garden
- North Main – 2640 N. Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
- Riverside – 6101 E. Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114
Garden Fair Weekend at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is generously supported by:
- Taylor Company
- 13 WREX
- IBEW/NECA Labor Management Cooperation Committee
For more information about this year’s Garden Fair Weekend, visit Klehm.org/garden-fair-2023