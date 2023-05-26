 Skip to main content
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden announced their annual Garden Fair Weekend

Klehm Garden Fair 2023
Jim Gade

Rockford, Il. — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden is hosting their annual Garden Fair next weekend June 3rd and 4th. 

Garden Fair Weekend will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday June 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday June 4. Community members will experience a wide variety of plants, flowers, garden décor and art vendors to shop while listening to live music performances in the Fountain Garden and exploring the grounds at Klehm.

Tickets are $8 presale or $10 at the gate, with Klehm members and children under 12 attending for free.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food truck vendors, including:

  • Cantina Taco (tacos)
  • Pizza Fresca (woodfired pizza and gelato)
  • Prairie Street Brewing Co. (locally brewed beer)
  • Quixotic Bakery (cookies, brownies, cakes and sweet treats)
  • Sizz N Fizz (smash burgers, chicken nuggets, cheese curds, waffle fries)
  • The Vintage Goose (mobile barista and baked goods)

Presale tickets are available at Klehm’s Visitors Center and at the following retail garden locations throughout Rockford:

  • Didier Greenhouses – 4601 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102
  • Gensler Gardens
    • Loves Park – 102 Orth Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111
    • Davis Junction – 8631 11th St, David Junction, IL 61020
    • The Landscape Connection – 4472 W. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61109
  • Meridian Nursery – 7219 Cunningham Rd, Rockford, IL 61102
  • Pepper Creek Greenhouse and Gifts – 7295 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61112
  • Village Green Home And Garden
    • North Main – 2640 N. Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
    • Riverside – 6101 E. Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114

Garden Fair Weekend at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is generously supported by:

  • Taylor Company
  • 13 WREX
  • IBEW/NECA Labor Management Cooperation Committee

For more information about this year’s Garden Fair Weekend, visit Klehm.org/garden-fair-2023

