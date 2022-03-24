Kishwaukee River stocked with trout ahead of spring fishing season

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Illinois Spring Trout Fishing Season begins April 2 and anglers in all corners of the state are gearing up, including in the Stateline.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocked the Kishwaukee River in Belvidere with dozens of trout in preparation for the season.
The IDNR stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout in 57 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state where trout fishing is permitted in the spring season. Another 80,000 trout are stocked in October, before the fall season begins.
There is an opportunity to get out and fish now, the Spring Catch-and-Release Fishing Season opened March 19. No trout can be kept until after the catch-and-release fishing period and the official season returns at 5 a.m. on April 2.
To fish for trout in Illinois, you must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless you are under 16-years-old, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.
The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of the trout stamps.
According to the IDNR, you can get license and permits in many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets.
More information on how to get the proper licenses, including how to buy them online, is available on the IDNR website.