Kishwaukee Hospital completes new phase of renovation project

DEKALB (WREX) — A local hospital has completed a new round of renovations to their emergency department.
Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital will open newly-renovated features of their emergency department on Monday, March 28.
The renovations include eight exam rooms, two trauma rooms and a nursing station.
"Our Emergency Department staff is truly extraordinary, and we are excited to offer a physical space that enhances care with better flow and updated equipment," said Maura O'Toole, President of Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. "Our community will benefit from the more modern design and numerous upgrades to help ease the stress of an emergency room visit."
The hospital says the renovations include a new ambulance entrance as well as an additional behavioral health suite, which allows for an overhead door to lower, making sure a behavioral health patient is protected from any equipment that could be used to cause self-harm.
"The flow of the department is increasingly smoother, from the time the patient arrives to the triage area through to discharge," said Melody Noon, a manager of the hospital's emergency department. "Patients experience forward motion so they are being cared for in the appropriate areas for their particular needs and we can more efficiently prepare for the next patient."
The hospital opened a new waiting room, triage area, two isolation rooms and three holding bays in October after the first phase of their $12 million renovation project was completed.
Officials say the final phase of the project, expected to be completed in September, will include four exam rooms, one trauma room and a staff lounge.