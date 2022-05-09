Kishwaukee College names former student as bowling coach

MALTA -- Kishwaukee College has announced that Jeff Tamraz has been hired as the Head Coach for the Men's and Women's bowling teams.
Tamraz was a former Kishwaukee student.
“It is exciting to take a lead role in building the programs into something the College and community can be very proud of,” Tamraz said.
“As a youth growing up, there were not many options to continue bowling at the high school or college level. But Kish is now providing the opportunity to our local student-athletes to continue competing in a sport they are passionate about while getting a quality education.”
A longtime fixture in local bowling leagues and the United States Bowling Congress events, Tamraz has been bowling since the age of 7.
The bowling program at Kishwaukee College began in the Fall of 2020.