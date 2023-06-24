Kids share the court with Rockford native, NBA Champion Fred Van Vleet at FVV Summer Camp

ROCKFORD — It's always a fun homecoming for the fans of Rockford native and now NBA Free Agent Fred Van Vleet when he puts on his annual Fred Van Vleet fest.
The weekend-long event kicked off on Friday Night during the FVV Fest Block Party.
On Saturday, it was the kids turn to have some fun as over 100 area kids got the chance to hit the court at Fred's Alma Mater, Auburn High School, and learn from the NBA Champ along with some special guests as well.
Former NIU standout Ajah Davis was back in town to help out.
New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Jose Alvarado was also in attendance with Fred at this weekend's festivities.
The camp is designed to help the kids better their basketball skills like passing, shooting and footwork.
But it also gives the kids a chance to get a closer look at one of their most favorite role models.
"It's fun and a new experience and I never got the chance to be on the court with an NBA player," Cavayra Williams said.
If the campers weren't already the biggest FVV fans, Williams for sure gave the same answer on every other young mind in the gym when asked who their favorite player is.
"Fred Van Vleet," Williams said.
The camp wraps up on Sunday at Auburn High School.