Kids make their own miniature communities through the Discovery Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kids in the Stateline got their imaginations flowing this weekend.
The Discovery Center Museum hosted kids Saturday making their own little towns at the Discovery Town exhibit.
The kids used their creativity and imaginations to make their own mini-sized towns using recycled materials, Lego blocks, and more.
Andrea Vesecky, Early Childhood Educator at the Discovery Center, says it is good kids to build some creative habits about something they may not know much about.
"We have all kinds of different building materials, we're hoping maybe some are familiar, but some they've never seen before," Vesecky says. "They can build big things and small things and everything in between."
The Discovery Town exhibit will be open through May. The museum will also host an engineering event for students during Spring Break.
The Discovery Center Museum is located at 711 N. Main St. in Rockford.