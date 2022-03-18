Kids in the Stateline recognized for artwork of historic Black STEM leaders

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford organizations teamed up to celebrate the winners of the fourth annual Black History Month Art Contest.
US Cellular awarded three kids from the Fairgrounds Boys and Girls Club of Rockford for their artwork focusing on black STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) leaders.
The kids could choose between historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators across the field of Black STEM leaders to draw.
Chip Stoner, President/CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in Rockford, said that this event brings teaching opportunities for all those involved.
"Not only does the Boys and Girls Club offer art classes, it also teaches kids how to cook, clean and other daily activities," Stoner said.
The winners' artwork will be on display at the US Cellular store on East State Street in Rockford.