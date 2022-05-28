Keep the sunblock and water handy as temperatures get warm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend is a good weekend to have the sunblock and floppy hat handy, as warmer temperatures and sunny skies are expected. Temperatures get warmer and warmer each day.
Sunny Saturday:
Saturday starts with pockets of patchy fog in the river valleys, temperatures start out cooler in the upper 40's to low 50's across the board. Once the fog burns skies turn sunny and temperatures warm into the upper 70's to low 80's.
Saturday afternoon into the evening there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder, however most of the area remains dry. Temperatures for the overnight remain in the low 60's with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday the humidity kicks in making the area feel rather sticky. skies remain mostly sunny and temperatures warm into the upper 80's to low 90's for the day with a noticeable southerly breeze gusting to almost 30 to 40 mph at times.
Memorial Day:
By Memorial Day, temperatures flirt with the low 90's for the day. Humid conditions stick around so make sure to take it easy if you are outside and drink plenty of water! Temperatures drop overnight to a balmy low 70's.
Tuesday features another warm and sunny day; high temperatures could reach 90 degrees again. A cold front lingers to our west and doesn't arrive until Tuesday afternoon to evening hours. Showers and storms are a possibility as this cold front passes.
Looking Ahead:
Showers could linger into the morning hours of Wednesday as another round of heavier rain sets up. Temperatures return to the low to mid 70's for Wednesday and into Thursday as well.
Thursday remains cooler in the 70's with partly cloudy skies. The sun returns for the end of the week and temperatures remain seasonable in the 70's