Josh Black, former Harlem High School football player, takes aim at WWE

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Josh Black was always trying to lay the smack down on quarterbacks while chasing them down at Syracuse. Now he's chasing down a spot in the WWE.
"They're trying to really pull toward those college athletes that know the grind," Black said. "They know how to take care of their bodies. They don't have to do all this extracurricular stuff for them because they know it's a full-time job just like when they were in college. I really like that model they have going for them too."
The WWE has been after Black, a Harlem High School grad, for a couple of years. His combination of strength, athleticism and charisma could make him an ideal professional wrestler.
"It's just natural so that's why I feel like I'm a good fit for it," he says.
His family was big into WWE, as he fondly remembers battles with his brother.
"Me and my brother would practice all the WWE moves," Black said. "That's where I have an advantage. I know how to take a bump."
Black goes to a tryout in Detroit next week, where he hopes to impress the talent acquisition team.
"Basically I'm almost training the same way I did for my NFL Pro Day," he explains. "That's kind of the same approach. Training for athleticism, explosiveness, everything like that."
Black's freakish athletic ability got noticed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a few years ago. Black has some lofty goals if he gets his shot in the ring.
"I'm trying to change the WWE landscape," he says. "I'm trying to be the only heavyweight high-flyer. Think about Rey Misterio. He's known for doing all his flips off the rope. That's what he's known for. I'm trying to be the only heavyweight guy doing that."
Black should find out at the end of next week if he'll get a shot in the WWE.