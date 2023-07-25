 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105
expected. Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter
counties.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall,
Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Josh Black, former Harlem High School football player, takes aim at WWE

  • Updated
  • 0
Josh Black puts finishing touches on preparation for NFL Draft

Harlem grad Josh Black has a tryout with the WWE next week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Josh Black was always trying to lay the smack down on quarterbacks while chasing them down at Syracuse. Now he's chasing down a spot in the WWE.

"They're trying to really pull toward those college athletes that know the grind," Black said. "They know how to take care of their bodies. They don't have to do all this extracurricular stuff for them because they know it's a full-time job just like when they were in college. I really like that model they have going for them too."

The WWE has been after Black, a Harlem High School grad, for a couple of years. His combination of strength, athleticism and charisma could make him an ideal professional wrestler.

"It's just natural so that's why I feel like I'm a good fit for it," he says.

His family was big into WWE, as he fondly remembers battles with his brother.

"Me and my brother would practice all the WWE moves," Black said. "That's where I have an advantage. I know how to take a bump."

Black goes to a tryout in Detroit next week, where he hopes to impress the talent acquisition team.

"Basically I'm almost training the same way I did for my NFL Pro Day," he explains. "That's kind of the same approach. Training for athleticism, explosiveness, everything like that."

Black's freakish athletic ability got noticed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a few years ago. Black has some lofty goals if he gets his shot in the ring.

"I'm trying to change the WWE landscape," he says. "I'm trying to be the only heavyweight high-flyer. Think about Rey Misterio. He's known for doing all his flips off the rope. That's what he's known for. I'm trying to be the only heavyweight guy doing that."

Black should find out at the end of next week if he'll get a shot in the WWE.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you