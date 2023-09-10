Jordan Love shines against Chicago Bears in week one victory

CHICAGO, Ill — It was the start of a new era for the Green Bay Packers as Jordan Love took over QB1 duties in Chicago against the Bears on Sunday.
Love threw three touchdowns and finished with a passer rating of 123.3 in the Packers 38-20 win on Sunday.
It all started in the first quarter when Love found Romeo Doubs in the back of the end zone for one of two touchdown receptions for Doubs.
The Packers defense held strong on the day holding Bears Quarterback Justin Fields to 216 yards with one touchdown.
Fields also threw an interception.
A pair of field goals from the Bears' Cairo Santos and another from Packers kicker Anders Carlson made it a 10-6 game at the half, but things quickly turned in the second half.
Aaron Jones simply took over in the second half when he scored twice, once rushing and one reception touchdown, putting the Packers up 24-6.
The Bears cut the deficit to 24-14 late in the third quarter as Fields connected with Darnell Mooney, Khalil Herbert followed with a successful two-point conversion run.
Love and the Packers answered immediately with a quick five-play, 61-yard drive with a four yard pass to Dobbs, making it 31-14.
The touchdown came after Love connected with wide open tight end Luke Musgrave for 37 yards.
Fields then was intercepted by linebacker Quay Walker, who returned the pick 42 yards to make it 38-14.
Jordan Love would finish 15-27 with 245 yards and those three touchdowns while Fields finished 24-37, 216 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
The Packers have now beaten the bears nine consecutive times.