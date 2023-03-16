Jordan King and Peyton Kennedy Get Set For March Madness

ROCKFORD — March Madness is underway as both the Men and Women's tournaments get underway on Thursday and Friday.
On the Women's side, two local high school grads are looking to make a big run in the madness that is March.
Hononegah grad Jordan King and Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy have been changing the game since they've been tearing it up at their respective high schools.
Now, they take their game into the field of 62 other teams fighting for the same goal, winning a National Championship.
"Remembering my Sophomore year at the tournament, just the excitement that's around, you know, March Madness, you grow up watching all these games, you know about all these players that have played in, in this great tournament and you know what they've been able to accomplish," King said.
The former Lady Indian, now Marquette Lady Golden Eagles senior has been tearing it up this year averaging nearly 16 points a game with four rebounds and four assists.
She says her role as a playmaker has helped lead her team to the nine seed in this years tournament.
"I think it's just a progression of freshman to sophomore to junior to senior year of that scoring ability because at the college level, it doesn't look the same that it did in high school and your senior year doesn't look the same that it did your freshman year," she said.
For Kennedy, playing in the tournament is something she's always had on the top of her mind.
"You think about this moment, since you're a little girl," she said.
"It's really, honestly a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially in my position. I'm just super excited. And I get to have this opportunity with these women next to me."
Kennedy's Lady Billikens earned a 12 seed in this years NCAA Women's Tournament, which is nothing to scoff at, but knowing they are the underdogs against a tough Tennessee squad in the first round gives her and her teammates all the more motivation to pull off an upset.
"Just knowing that I mean, we're the underdogs like people this isn't the first time that maybe we get there's an upset at the tournament and we could be that that for the tournament," she said.
The two teams may be on the opposite ends of the bracket but King and Kennedy embrace the opportunity to represent at the next level.
"I think it's just cool having that relation and for the Rockford area kids to ne putting their schools their colleges on a map," King said.
"So, I think it's awesome that she's in this tournament, and I'm really rooting for her and her team, especially as they make school history."
"I think it's great for Rockford and the young girls that see us play and watch this play," Kennedy said.
"Just dream big and work hard. Jordan and I really have put in the work consistently. And it's just so great for us to have this opportunity. And I'm so excited to see her play too."
King and the Lady Golden Eagles tip off against South Florida on Friday morning at 10:30 and Kennedy's St. Louis Lady Billikens play Tennessee Saturday at Noon.