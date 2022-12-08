Jones looking to grow game at Chi Prep

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mike Jones became known for his ferocious finishes at Auburn last year. But he left Auburn this summer and now attends Chi Prep Sports Career Academy, a prep school in Chicago.
"It was very tough," Jones said of leaving Auburn. "Some of the guys called me trying to see if I was really leaving. I had to tell them yeah. But it was hard. They're basically like family, brothers to me. It was real hard. But I had to make a sacrifice. I had to make a choice."
Watching Jones in the East Summer League in June, his development was evident. He continues to expand his game in Chicago.
"Shooting more, coming off the screens, handling the ball," he says. "I'm getting better at that. That's what I've been working on up there."
Jones did not always have basketball in his plans, but as he grew, he knew if he put in the work, it would be worth it.
"I actually didn't like basketball when I was coming up," Jones said. "I was really a football player. When I got older I started liking basketball. I didn't really take basketball seriously until I was in 7th grade going into 8th grade when I was at Galapagos. I saw the potential in myself so I started to take it serious."
At Chi Prep, Jones hopes to face tougher competition on a regular basis to maximize his talents.
"I see me being a nationally-ranked player and being one of the best players in the country," Jones said.
Jones reclassified to the class of 2025. One recruiting service has him as the 2nd ranked prospect in Illinois in that class.