Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns of possible phone scam

JO DAVIESS COUNTY -- Residents of Jo Daviess County are urged to exercise extreme caution in a recent possible telephone scam.
Reports say that the scammer will telephone a resident and either impersonate a family member in need of money or claim that they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and in need of money.
The scammer will then try to convince the victim to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the aforementioned family member.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner warns the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this kind.
Sheriff Turner also recommends to not wire money to anyone unless the recipient of the call is absolutely certain of the caller's identity.
The public is asked to contact the Joe Daviess County Sheriff's office or local police department if they have experienced this scam or similar.