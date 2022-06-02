Jewel-Osco restores mask mandate amidst uptick in COVID cases

ITASCA -- Jewel-Osco is once again asking asking their store employees to wear masks, reports WMAQ, NBC 5.
"Jewel-Osco continues to follow the guidelines set by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health," a spokesperson from Jewel-Osco said in an email statement to NBC 5.
"Due to current high COVID transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requiring associates and vendors to wear a mask."
As of Tuesday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 15 counties in Illinois are currently categorized as "high community level" of COVID, including Winnebago and Boone Counties.
In these communities, the CDC recommends that residents wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.