Jelani Day bill signed into law

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Governor Pritzker has signed legislation requiring local law enforcement notify the FBI within 72 hours after the discovery of a body.
The bill, named in honor of the late Illinois State University grad student, was introduced by Chicago Democratic State Senator and ISU graduate Elgie Sims, Jr.
Day went missing in the Twin-Cities in late August of last year.
His body was found in the Illinois River in LaSalle County September 4th, but wasn’t positively identified for almost three weeks after that.
Authorities said they believe Day drowned, but Carmen Bolden Day, thinks foul play was involved in her son’s death.
Jelani's Mother, Bolden Day, posted on her 'Justice for Jelani Day' Facebook page, "even in bad times, God is still good."
She also believes authorities, including Bloomington Police, have been less-than-aggressive in investigating the case because Day was Black.
She said, “having the officials get involved and providing the exact same assistance, resources and opportunities to people that look like Jelani is imperative!”