January closes with gas prices in Rockford being nearly 80 cents higher than last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The average price of gas in Rockford dropped about five cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Rockford are now about 16 cents higher than a month ago and are about 78 cents higher than this time last year.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.50/g.
Prices falling in Rockford were an outlier compared to the national trend, which saw gas prices rise nearly three cents per gallon in the past week.
One expert says prices are likely to keep going up in the coming weeks.
“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we'll lose the only restraint to larger price increases."