Janesville schools to increase police presence at sporting events

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — After a violent weekend in Beloit, schools in Janesville will be increasing police presence at their sporting events.
The Janesville Police Department says an increased police presence will be at all sporting events throughout the remainder of the year.
The police department says the increased presence is a precautionary step to help ensure a positive and safe environment for all in attendance.
The move comes ahead of a high school basketball game Monday night against Beloit Memorial High School, where a deadly shooting happened at a basketball game over the weekend.
An 18-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a shooting after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School.
Chief Andre Sayles of the Beloit Police Department says the former student was shot in the parking lot of the high school just before 9 p.m.
The victim was dropped off at Beloit Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Police say, after looking at surveillance video, more than 30 people are potential witnesses to what happened Saturday night.
"If that was your loved one, you would want somebody to come out and talk to you," Chief Sayles said during a news conference Sunday. "It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us."
Beloit Police and the School District of Beloit say no active students or faculty were directly involved in the shooting.
Saturday night's shooting is Beloit's third murder of 2022, all three of them happening within 81 hours of each other, according to Chief Andre Sayles.
Beloit Police urge anyone with information on what happened Saturday night to call (608) 364-6823.
"The culture of 'no snitching' needs to stop," Chief Sayles says. "We need to come together and unify as a community to stop the senseless acts of violence."