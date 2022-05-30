Janesville Police respond to shots fired call, 3 individuals arrested for disorderly conduct

JANESVILLE -- On May 29 at 8:40 p.m., Janesville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Memorial Drive for a shots fired incident.
The reporting party said that a person was shot outside this residence during a disturbance.
Once on the scene, Janesville Police Officers discovered that no one had suffered from a gun shot wound.
Instead, Jessica Jackson and Sharod Winters, both Janesville residents, had engaged in a verbal argument.
Winters physically attacked another resident of the complex.
Kory Fuller, an Edgerton resident, arrived at the home and was physically attacked by Winters.
Fuller then showed a handgun and fired one round into the ground.
Fuller physically restrained Winters until Janesville Police Officers arrived.
Winter and Jackson were held at the Rock County Jail.
Fuller was booked and released at the Janesville Police Department.
Sharod Winters is currently on Probation for Battery/Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct.
After an investigation of the incident, the following charges were issued:
Sharod Winters, 31 years old, Janesville
Disorderly Conduct
Probation Violation
Jessica Jackson, 43 years old, Janesville
Disorderly Conduct
Kory Fuller, 32 years old, Edgerton
Disorderly Conduct while Armed
These charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.