Janesville man identified as victim of homicide last week

By Andrew Carrigan

JANESVILLE (WREX) — The victim in a Janesville murder last week has been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department says 30-year-old Devon Hills, of Janesville, was the victim in the shooting in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. on Tuesday, April 26.

The Janesville Police Department says officers were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They transported Hills to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary results of a forensic autopsy, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner, says Hills died from homicidal firearm related trauma.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

