Janecke named to U.S. Women's National Hockey Team

University Park, Pa. (WREX) — Penn State women's ice hockey freshman forward Tessa Janecke was named to the United States National Team roster for the December Rivalry Series games. She is the first Nittany Lion to ever play for the U.S. National Team in the series.
The Orangeville, Ill. native is making her U.S. Women's National Team debut after competing for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.
"I am extremely grateful and humbled for this opportunity" stated Janecke. "It's something I've been dreaming of my entire life. It truly wouldn't be possible without the time and support of my coaches, past and present, teammates, and my family."
The Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in the 2018-19 season and comprised three games between the women's national teams of the two countries.
"I cannot wait to soak up this experience and learn all I can from these this group of players, who I looked up and continue to admire to this day" Janecke added. "I could not be more thankful."
The freshman will play in two games for the national team starting on December 15 when they face Canada at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. The second game will be played on December 19 when they play at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Both games will be broadcast on the NHL Network.
Janecke has had a record start to her freshman campaign as a Nittany Lion recording 12 goals alongside 10 assists for 22 points. She currently is second in the nation among freshman in points and leads College Hockey America in goals and faceoff wins.