 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janecke makes U.S. Hockey National Team debut

  • 0
Tessa Janecke USA

LAS VEGAS (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke suited up in the red, white and blue, taking the ice for the United States against Canada in their rivalry series game Thursday night. The U.S. fell to Canada, 3-2, in Las Vegas.

Janecke took the ice early and often, making an impact as an 18-year-old. She's taking a brief break from her freshman season at Penn State, where she's found a lot of early success with 22 points in as many games. 

Rockford IceHogs skills coach Kendall Coyne Schofield is also playing for Team USA again. She dished out an assist on the USA's first goal of the game, scored by Amanda Kessel. 

The United States and Canada will play another Rivalry Series game Monday night at 9 o'clock in California, airing on the NHL Network.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you