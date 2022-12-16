Janecke makes U.S. Hockey National Team debut

LAS VEGAS (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke suited up in the red, white and blue, taking the ice for the United States against Canada in their rivalry series game Thursday night. The U.S. fell to Canada, 3-2, in Las Vegas.
Janecke took the ice early and often, making an impact as an 18-year-old. She's taking a brief break from her freshman season at Penn State, where she's found a lot of early success with 22 points in as many games.
Rockford IceHogs skills coach Kendall Coyne Schofield is also playing for Team USA again. She dished out an assist on the USA's first goal of the game, scored by Amanda Kessel.
The United States and Canada will play another Rivalry Series game Monday night at 9 o'clock in California, airing on the NHL Network.