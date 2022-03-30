Jamie Stephens murder trial reaches guilty verdict

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — More than three years after his death, the family of Jamie Stephens has found justice.
According to Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, 29-year-old Nickels Parks has been found guilty for murdering Stephens.
On December 10, 2018 police responded to the 9200 block of Knapp Road in Winnebago where the body of 29-year-old Stephens was found in a ditch off the side of the road.
The State's Attorney's report says detectives determined Parks, who was 26 years old at the time, was one of the last people to have contact with Stephens prior to his death.
Officers eventually found a car, a 2011 Chrysler 300, that belonged to Parks hidden in a Rockford garage.
Investigators concluded Stephens died in Parks' car after being shot multiple times, with Parks and then 18-year-old Joshua Whittie being the other two people in the car at the time of the shooting.
Parks has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death, facing up to 65 years in jail according to the State's Attorney.
Whittie is currently serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in connection to Stephens' death.
The case is set for a status hearing on Monday, April 11 at 8:30 a.m.