Isolated showers may develop with most staying dry

As a cold front approaches, Tuesday may see a few passing clouds along with isolated showers and storms.
Mostly clear skies greet us this morning with temperatures falling into the lower 60's. We'll see sunshine early as a few more clouds may join us later.
With sunshine dominating early, a few clouds join us into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. This will also bring us a chance to see isolated showers and storms bubble up. Not everyone will see this activity with most staying dry today.
If you do catch yourself under a shower or storm, it will be brief with the rest of the day to stay dry. Any chances or cloud will roll out overnight as we lock in sunshine for several days.
With the rest of the week staying dry and sunny, temperatures will climb. The cold front does drop us into the middle 70's for Wednesday, but we climb through the 80's leading up to a hot Labor Day weekend.
The 90's make their return by Sunday with the low to middle 90's to stick around even into the start of next week. The 6-10 temperature outlook features the entire Midwest to stay above average even after the holiday weekend.