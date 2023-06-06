Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon

A cold front moves through today dropping us into the 70's for most of this week and bringing a chance for isolated thunderstorms.
As you head out the door, you'll be greeted by the upper 50's with some still hanging on to the lower 60's. Dry conditions remain early on with cloud cover moving in overhead.
Mostly cloudy skies will dominate as chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns around lunch time. The afternoon and early evening bring the best chances for some of this activity to bubble up.
Most showers and storms look to stay to the west of I-39. Dry conditions are expected to return overnight, but cloud cover will still stick around.
Heading into our Wednesday, clouds will begin to exit allowing sunshine to take over. Sunny and dry weather is expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay within the upper 70's until the 80's briefly return on Friday.
Another cold front will move in on Saturday, there is some disagreement on when the front will arrive, but showers and thunderstorms are expected into the evening and overnight on Saturday.
A few showers may spill over early into Sunday before the rain and clouds clear out.