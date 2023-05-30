Isolated rain is possible during this week's heat wave

Don't get your hopes up about widespread soaking and cooling rainfall, but a few raindrops may pop up over the next few afternoons.
Temperatures remain hot through the weekend. Each day through Sunday warms up to 90 degrees or just under that mark by a degree or two. Thankfully it's a "dry heat", as the humidity remains low and the heat index doesn't come into play.
As for our shower chances, widely isolated rain and storms bubble up each afternoon between Wednesday and Friday. Most spots remain dry, but one or two spots may get a quick downpour. Even if you do pick up rain, it won't amount to much in total.
This weekend removes the rain chances and remains sunny and dry. There is a chance that a cold front comes through next week and drops temperatures into the low 80s or cooler.