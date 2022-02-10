International cargo airline expands trade network to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An internationally renowned air freight service has arrived at the Stateline.
Emirates SkyCargo is expanding it's network in the Midwestern U.S., adding a new station at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
The Dubai-based carrier is one of the largest facilitators of international trade in the world. They will operate freight airplanes for business in the Stateline as well as to help the needs of O'Hare Airport in Chicago and Rickenbacker Airport in Columbus, Ohio.
Ken Ryan, Director of Air Cargo at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, says this is a major accomplishment for the Rockford area.
"When Emirates makes the decision to make Rockford a station, in many ways it is a stamp of approval from the industry on the Rockford area," Ryan says. "It truly is the next step in the growth of air cargo in Rockford."
Emirates says the Chicago Rockford International Airport will become their largest cargo destination in the United States. Airport officials call this a major milestone in the history of the airport.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank all the team at Emirates for the tremendous amount of hard work, professionalism and commitment they have shown in making this project happen," says Mike Dunn, Executive Director of Chicago Rockford International Airport. "I also want to thank my cargo team and the team at Emery Air for stepping up and coming through a rigorous compliance process."
The move will give local customers the ability to transport cargo across Emirate's international network of more than 140 destinations.
The airline already began moving equipment to the airport and began service at the beginning of February.