 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Quick Burst of Wet Snow Late Tonight...

A two to three hour period of wet snow is expected tonight across
northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana. This will move from
west to east over the area between 10 PM and 3 AM. While only a
short duration snow, it is likely to fall at a heavier rate,
resulting in quick accumulation of around an inch north of I-80 to
possibly to near two inches near the Wisconsin state line. In
addition, winds will be gusting to at least 30 mph during the
snow, and even with the wet composition of the snow will sharply
reduce visibility.

The snow will lead to slush-covered roads and briefly hazardous
travel during the overnight period. While at least some snow will
melt by daybreak Friday as temperatures warm into the mid 30s,
areas of slush are likely to remain on untreated roadways through
the morning commute. Plan on allowing some extra travel time.

International cargo airline expands trade network to Rockford

  • 0
Chicago Rockfrod Airport.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An internationally renowned air freight service has arrived at the Stateline.

Emirates SkyCargo is expanding it's network in the Midwestern U.S., adding a new station at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The Dubai-based carrier is one of the largest facilitators of international trade in the world. They will operate freight airplanes for business in the Stateline as well as to help the needs of O'Hare Airport in Chicago and Rickenbacker Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

Ken Ryan, Director of Air Cargo at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, says this is a major accomplishment for the Rockford area.

"When Emirates makes the decision to make Rockford a station, in many ways it is a stamp of approval from the industry on the Rockford area," Ryan says. "It truly is the next step in the growth of air cargo in Rockford."

Emirates says the Chicago Rockford International Airport will become their largest cargo destination in the United States. Airport officials call this a major milestone in the history of the airport.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all the team at Emirates for the tremendous amount of hard work, professionalism and commitment they have shown in making this project happen," says Mike Dunn, Executive Director of Chicago Rockford International Airport. "I also want to thank my cargo team and the team at Emery Air for stepping up and coming through a rigorous compliance process."

The move will give local customers the ability to transport cargo across Emirate's international network of more than 140 destinations.

The airline already began moving equipment to the airport and began service at the beginning of February.