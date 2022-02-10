 Skip to main content
International bike marathon coming to Rockford this summer

GFNY New York.jpg

GFNY Rockford is expected to draw at least 750 cyclist and additional spectators to the region.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An international bike marathon is coming to the Stateline.

The Rockford Area Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the internationally known "Gran Fondo New York" is coming to the Stateline on Aug. 7. The event is held in partnership with the Venetian Club in Winnebago County.

Gran Fondo coming to Rockford.jpg

Gran Fondo rides (loosely translated from Italian as Big Ride) are generally at least 75 miles in length. GFNY is considered the premier, global cycling marathon series and consists of 25 races in 17 countries. The Rockford region is one of five destinations to host this event in the United States in 2022.

“Rockford has so much to offer for our cyclists – the beautiful scenery on the course, the tranquil roads for their racing cycling, the tourism activities in Rockford and around the area, and the fantastic, beautiful nature thought out Winnebago County,” said Lidia Fluhme, president of Gran Fondo New York, Inc. “We’d like to say thank you to Rockford and Winnebago County for the support to bring the race to your community. We’re really excited and know the cyclist are going to receive a fantastic welcome from you all.”

GFNY Rockford is expected to draw at least 750 cyclist and additional spectators to the region. While in destination, these visitors will fill more than 1,000 hotel room nights and spend more than $1.3 million. Over the course of the initial three-year agreement, 2022-2024, visitors are expected to spend nearly $4 million at local businesses.

